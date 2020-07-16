Novel Coworking debuts four-season rooftop deck at 16th Street location

Photo of rooftop deck at Novel Coworking 16th Street in Denver, CO.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking has debuted a four-season rooftop deck at their 1630 Welton building in Downtown Denver. The Chicago-based company finished construction on the new amenity space in mid June and will be offering it as event space to clients and non-clients alike.

“We are excited to continue supporting our clients with the kind of big-company amenities that previously only large corporations could offer,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “Because we own our own buildings, Novel is able to continue raising the bar by offering our clients world-class service and amenities.”

The 7,200-square-foot indoor and outdoor space features two fire pits, skyline and mountain views, a convertible four-season room, landscaped green space, and an outdoor bar. The company’s 1630 Welton Street opened in March 2018 and features approximately 125,000 square feet of workspace. A second location at 1801 Broadway opened in April 2019 and features 195,753 square feet of workspace.

By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. The company’s unique SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites, feature a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, kitchen, conference room, and technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking’s amenities include 24/7 building access, a vibrant Novel lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events, all of which are included in rent. With Access Passes starting at $219 a month, private offices starting at $599 a month, and office suites as low as $335 per employee per month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3.3 million square feet of workspace in 38 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Austin, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, St. Petersburg, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.