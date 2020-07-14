» News » 2020 » Prairie State Park invites the public for an eveni...

Prairie State Park invites the public for an evening stroll July 23

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 14, 2020 – Prairie State Park staff invites the public to experience the prairie at nightfall with an evening stroll at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23. Participants will get to experience the natural wonders as the sun goes down and the day fades into night. Some plants only flower at night and many animals are more active as the weather cools down. The hike will be one mile long.

Participants should meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center, bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes and long pants. The use of insect repellent is suggested.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social–distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane, in Mindenmines. To register and get additional information about this event, please contact the park at 417-843-6711.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

