2020-07-14 12:40:19.393 Hartsburg Couple Claims $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-07-14 12:40:19.393

Robby and Lisa Lammers of Hartsburg claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Break Time, 101 Henry Clay Blvd., in Ashland.

“$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with more than $3.6 million in unclaimed prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $57.4 million went to education programs in the county.