REMINDER: State coastal commission to hold special meeting July 16

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet by conference call on Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

The CRC will consider re-adoption of three rules:  15A NCAC 7H .0312 Technical Standards for Beach Fill Projects; 15A NCAC 7J .0403 Development Period/Commencement/Continuation; and 15A NCAC 7J .0404 Development Period Extension in accordance with N.C. Gen. Stat. §150B-21.3A, which requires state agencies to review existing rules every 10 years. The call will be limited to this one agenda item.

The public may listen to the meeting by web conference audio.

Who:     Coastal Resources Commission

What:    Conference Call

When:   Thursday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

Where:  Meeting by Webex audio

               Click here

               Event number (access code): 161 402 3029

               Event password: 1234

