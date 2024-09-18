Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet

The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 23 at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Washington Regional Office, 943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17, Washington, NC 27889 and by web conference.

Agenda items include:

A presentation from the N.C. Coastal Federation regarding the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative and the NC Salt Marsh Action Plan.

A presentation from Audubon NC regarding the Currituck Sound Marsh Conservation Plan as put forward by the Currituck Sound Coalition.

An update on the progress of implementing the actions found in the 2021 CHPP Amendment.

Discussion of the timeline for the 2026 revision of the plan.

Click here for a full agenda and other meeting materials, as well as the web conference link.

For more information, contact Jimmy.Johnson@deq.nc.gov with the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership.