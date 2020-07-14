Ricardo De La Cerda-Reinventing Restaurants For The Food Economy
Food Near Me Online announces expansion of its Restaurant Online Ordering System in the the United States.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricardo De La Cerda-Reinventing Restaurants for the Takeaway Food Economy
Food Near Me Online announces expansion of its Restaurant Online Ordering System in the the United States. Its easy-to-use, online ordering system designed for small and medium sized restaurants endangered by disrupted cash flows due to mandated closures and minimal indoor seating.
About Food Near Me Online LLC.
Ricardo De La Cerda, resides in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and is the founder of Chirp Social Network™, Metro Taxi App™, House 2 Home Advisor™, WDC News 6™, Zillion Lending™ and Food Near Me Online™
Food Near Me Online was designed especially to compete with Grub Hub, Door Dash and UBER Eats to meet the critical take-out needs of any restaurant hoping to survive during the Covid-19 imposed restrictions on indoor dining. The company introduced its proprietary platform to meet the needs of small to medium sized restaurants needing to reinvent themselves for the takeout economy, this platform is guaranteed to be the most effective online ordering system today.
Ricardo De La Cerda, Founder and CEO of Food Near Me ONLINE, LLC recognized the need for restaurants to be able to reinvent themselves for the takeaway economy. His more than 20 years as a marketing expert and programmer enabled development of a platform that can also work inside facebook fan pages as a regular order online website. Ricardo De La Cerda promise his highly efficient platform in a way that allows small businesses to get set up with only a minimum amount of knowledge. If restaurants are to survive, they must be able to compete.
Ricardo De La Cerda believes that making the customer successful is the primary purpose of his business.
In a food service world changed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Food Near Me ONLINE System offers the most competitively full service online ordering system available anywhere. It does the heavy lifting so that you can put your effort into satisfying your customers effectively.
Ricardo De La Cerda
WDC News 6
+1 301-332-0058
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Food Near Me Online