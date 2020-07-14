HONOLULU HAWAII REALTOR® JEFF CHAR EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
A lot of people don’t fully understand all of the sacrifices that our Military members and their families endure. I really enjoy working with them and I’m honored to assist them whenever I can. ”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Char is a highly intelligent, well-educated, and savvy Real Estate Agent at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii and serves Military families relocating to and from Oahu.
Jeff was born and raised in Waialae Nui Valley, a quiet neighborhood just up the street from Kahala Mall. He is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles). He says, “I had a lot of fun in college! I joined Zeta Phi Rho fraternity with several Hawaii boys, who were committed to the philosophy of academics, building character, leadership, and serving the community. It was a great experience to share with the guys who I now call my brothers.”
After college, Jeff began his career at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He went through the management training program and became a Branch Manager at the Waikiki location. After a few years, he transitioned to a sales position at The Paradise Yellow Pages where he flew back and forth from Oahu to the ‘Big Island’ to sell yellow page ads to business owners.
In 2010, Jeff moved to Los Angeles where he worked in property management at a luxury apartment building on Wilshire Boulevard. He enjoyed it, yet realized that he could make a greater impact on people’s lives by helping them achieve the “American Dream.” After a few years in L.A., he decided it was time to move back home, closer to friends, family, warm weather, and great surf.
Jeff studied hard and graduated at the top of his Real Estate class to obtain his Real Estate License. “My instructor introduced me to my current company and I haven’t looked back. The leaders and agents here are really good people and the best in the business! The company’s ‘client-first’ approach aligns well with my personal belief to do the right thing for my clients.”
Hawaii is one of the few states that has at all branches of the Military represented - Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard. There are a total of 11 bases across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island, many of which served a vital role in WWII. There are approximately 50,000 Military personnel assigned to Hawaii, and that number has steadily risen every year. The Hawaii Military presence has a huge impact on the economy of the state, generating nearly $15 billion annually for Hawaii’s economy. The Military bases also impact civilians as well, and have created an estimated 100,000 civilian jobs across the many Military bases throughout Hawaii’s islands.
Jeff says, “I really enjoy working with Military families and I’m honored to assist them whenever I can. There are a lot of people who don’t fully understand all of the sacrifices that our Military members and their families endure to protect and serve our country, and I respect them for all that they do; in fact, one of my very first clients was in the Army and we found them a single-family home in a brand -new development. We were looking for weeks and just happened to be in the community when we came across a couple of the last remaining homes! Another Active-Duty Army client had a very short window of time to find a house and she was very particular about where she wanted to live. I was able to find her the ideal home and she was so grateful that she referred me to another Army family who was PCS’ing to Hawaii. I believe it is imperative to truly listen to what your clients are saying and what they want, because at the end of the day we all want to be proud of the work that we did to make sure that they are happy with the process from beginning to end. I went for the Military Relocation Professional (MRP)® Certification so that I could better serve the Military members who want to take advantage of their VA Loan Entitlement to buy a home, rather than rent or live on-base.”
Whether you are in the Military or not, Jeff Char is the “go-to” Realtor for all of your home-buying needs. Aside from his MRP® Certification, Jeff also holds the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES) designation to help meet the special needs of maturing Americans when selling, buying, relocating, or refinancing residential or investment properties.
Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii is often referred to as Paradise. The tropical islands are home to stunning crystal-clear blue waters, breathtaking bright orange, purple and pink sunsets, lush rainforests, amazing waterfalls, miles of gorgeous beaches and coastlines, volcanoes, sea turtles, wonderful hiking trails and warm welcoming people.
• Military Bases Jeff serves:
• Marine Corps Base Hawaii (Kaneohe Bay), Camp H. M. Smith, and Pu’uloa Range Training Facility.
Army: Fort Shafter, Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield (formerly Wheeler Air Force Base), and Tripler Medical Center.
• Navy: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, NCTAMS PAC, Naval Magazine Lualualei.
Air Force: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Bellows Air Force Station.
• Coast Guard: USCG ISC Honolulu, USCG Air Station Barbers Point.
Nearby Communities: Honolulu, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Mililani, Waikele, Waipahu, Hawaii-Kai, Kaneohe, Kailua, Kahala, Kaimuki, Kakaʻako, Launani Valley, Wahiawa, Waianae
