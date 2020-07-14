New eBook “COVID-19: A Devil’s Choice” Reveals Devastating Deceptions to Advance an Aggressive Global Agenda

John Schroeter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is a topic rife with confusion, fear, misinformation, competing agendas, and toxic politicization—all of which confound efforts at arriving at anything resembling consensus. The new eBook, “COVID-19: A Devil’s Choice” helps us to make sense of it all. The product of intense investigations by award-winning author, technologist, and futurist, John Schroeter, the book is informed by respected medical professionals, documents provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, and other original sources that validate the book’s surprising, counterintuitive, and sometimes shocking findings. The book reveals not only the little-reported science related to the coronavirus, but the irreconcilable goals of various groups vying to capitalize on the pandemic to advance their respective objectives. Equally important, it shows that we have a choice about which version of the future will ultimately prevail—and precisely how a pandemic can be exploited to further well-meaning but misguided, or even nefarious, ends.

Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, Professor of Medicine and former Faculty Dean Continuing Education, Harvard Medical School praises Schroeter’s book saying that, “John Schroeter has just brilliantly succeeded in this venture. Kudos to him for masterfully penning this. This a must read. I was most informed and inspired.”

Presented in 100 succinctly-stated arguments or “points, ”A Devil’s Choice” illuminates the true nature of the coronavirus pandemic, who and what is behind it, what we can expect, and most important, what we can do. The book concludes with an extensive Q&A with Jane M. Orient, M.D., executive director of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons. The book has already had a big impact and achieved much critical success in the medical world and continues to do so.

Dr. Simon Thornley, Public Health Physician, lecturer and researcher in the section of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at The University of Auckland, NZ, adds, “In this thoughtful book, John Schroeter does an excellent job of distilling the science that is not being heard. It is a much needed counter to the doomsday narrative that we’ve all been fed. This book gives me renewed hope for our future.”

Another prominent medical professional chiming in to praise John Schroeter’s book includes David L. Katz, MD, who says, “The paths to total harm minimization are illuminated by thinking past the simplistic reflexive responses, considering options both intuitive and otherwise. Well informed consensus is good; premature consensus is the death of insight.”

“A Devil’s Choice” is certainly a book you do not want to miss. You can rest well knowing that when you buy it you will be captivated in a truthful and bold treatise that brings new insight into the current pandemic. In addition, when you purchase “A Devil’s Choice” for just $2.99, the proceeds benefit Dissenting Voices. Dissenting Voices, an imprint of Abundant World Institute, is dedicated to helping create and foster the conditions that enable human flourishing and abundance everywhere. “To these ends, we seek to inspire, inform, educate, encourage, enable, and support the application of critical thinking, imagination, and innovation to global challenge,” states Dissenting Voices. John Schroeter’s book conveys these very values in a fact-driven exposition free of misinformation.

Professor Karol Sikora, MA, PhD, who has been described as a leading world authority on cancer and is a founder and medical director of Rutherford Health, also strongly advocates this book. Sikora concludes that, “John’s text illuminates the clear path forward. Let’s follow the path he plots and move forward in a safe and yet ambitious way.”

John Schroeter is Executive Director at Abundant World Institute. Comprising a society of the world's foremost technologists, futurists, and entrepreneurs, Abundant World Institute is a social enterprise dedicated to identifying and defining exponential solutions to global grand challenges in several areas of tremendous human consequence: energy, healthcare, education, and the environment. Schroeter is co-author of the award-winning book Moonshots--Creating a World of Abundance, with Naveen Jain and Sir Richard Branson, and editor of After Shock, a compendium of essays by the world's foremost futurists observing the 50 year anniversary of Alvin and Heidi Toffler's Future Shock. He is the publisher of the iconic Popular Electronics, Mechanix Illustrated, and Popular Astronomy magazines, hosted at TechnicaCuriosa.com.

Schroeter's deep industry experience spans semiconductors to high-performance computing to advanced automotive technologies. His patented work in eliminating counterfeit drugs from the supply chain (with RFID) was recognized with Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation of the Year Award. He also consults in the advanced semiconductor and high-performance computing fields, with an emphasis on machine learning applications in defense and healthcare. His first book was the Prentice Hall classic, Surviving the ASIC Experience, on the design of custom integrated circuits.

Also passionate about music, Schroeter authored Between the Strings--the Secret Lives of Guitars, with introduction by BB King, and is an award-winning music producer.