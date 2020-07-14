Local tent company explains how to enhance your restaurant tent for an even better outdoor dining experience.

This resturaunt's tent has roll down walls to protect their guests from the rain! These strong lights look fantastic to dine under! The pole covers really improve the entire look of the dineing tent! The fans and plants are a nice touch to this resturaunt's tent rental!

For all restaurants open for outdoor seating, local tent company, L&A Tents, gives advice on how to enhance the outdoor dining experience for your customers.

MORRISVILLE, PA, US, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is exciting that in many states the social distancing regulations are starting to lift. Businesses that were forced to close begin to reopen and the option to dine out has returned. While dining out must be done outdoors, that has held no one back during this beautiful summer. Many restaurants have put up tents to make their guest’s outdoor dining more comfortable, but there are ways to make the outdoor dining experience even better. When customers dine out they not only want good food but a change in scenery especially since everyone has been stuck at home for such a long time. These enhancement tips, provided by a local NJ tent rental company known as L&A Tents, will help increase revenue and may even provide options so restaurants have less closed hours.

While dining outside can be a very pleasant experience, it loses its appeal during certain changes in the weather. Rain and excessive heat can ruin the appeal of dining out when outdoor seating is required. Some tents have options to help combat weather conditions and thus keep customers comfortable while dining. Rain guarded, window-like walls can be installed to the restaurant’s tents and kept rolled up until rain hits. Keeping them rolled up keeps the tent open and airy but when raining the walls can come down and keep the customer dry as they finish their meals. For excessive heat, hanging fans and even specific air conditioners can be set up for the tent. Hanging fans can be attached securely to the tent’s frame and thus be safely used to keep the customers cool during hot summer days.

One positive about the dining outside setups is that no electricity is needed to light up the dining room. During the day the sun is all you need but during the night some light needs to be provided. Adding light fixtures to the tents will allow restaurants to extend dining-in hours for longer. A popular and ever-enjoyed option is to add string lights to the tents. This not only provides the necessary light but also improves the ambiance of the outdoor dining area. String lights can play along with the restaurant’s decor and themes, making this outdoor dining feel more like a restaurant and less like a tent in the parking lot of a restaurant. There are also hanging lamps that can be attached as well, depending on what is preferred.

The last advice given by L&A Tents is to decorate the tents! Since the tents will be acting as the dining room of the restaurant for a while then it makes sense to make the tents feel like the restaurant and not just pop-up tents in a parking lot. Clear-top tents allow guests to see the sky and surrounding landscape, which is a great option to consider for restaurants near lovely vistas. Pole covers are a simple option to hide the metal poles holding the tent up, making the new dining space feel like more like a room. Adding potted plants, or perhaps a crate holding some restaurant themed objects or, as previously mentioned, string lights is a small effort that really enhances the dining experience. Get creative and be sure to ask your tent rental company for further advice because many of those companies may also have decor or amenities for rent as well!

Its time to appreciate what we can do and make the most of these abnormal situations. Even though dining has to be outside and restaurants have to use tents, it doesn’t mean it can’t be made into a better experience for customers and employees alike. These times call for thinking outside the box and considering the little things that make dining out such a sought-after activity. A thank you to L&A Tents for the great advice for restaurants using tents to continue their businesses. These little improvements will go a long way in also improving not only the restaurant but also the morale of everyone around during these unprecedented times.

