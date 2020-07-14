Sewickley Bridge Closure July 17-August 10

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preservation work on the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Moon Township and Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County will begin Friday morning, July 17 weather permitting.

In an effort to minimize traffic impacts, improve safety and take advantage of lower traffic volumes the Department is announcing a 24 consecutive day around-the-clock closure of the Sewickley Bridge will occur from 7 a.m. Friday, July 17 through 6 a.m. Monday, August 10. By permitting the 24-day closure, the Department is eliminating all additional weekend closures.

Additionally, the 24-day closure will save as many as six days of closures, allow businesses, residents and commuters to schedule around a one-time closure that won’t be impacted by weather and other factors, and will help to keep motorists and workers safer by eliminating multiple traffic control set-ups.

To allow the work to occur, the bridge will close to traffic completely and all motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detours

From Sewickley

Motorists will take Route 65 southbound

Take the left-hand ramp to I-79 toward Erie/Washington

Take the left-hand ramp to South I-79 toward Washington

Merge onto southbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge

Take the Neville Island To Route 51 (Exit 65) off-ramp

Turn left onto Grand Avenue

Cross the Coraopolis Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Fourth Avenue)

Follow northbound Route 51 back to the Sewickley Bridge

End detour

From Moon Township

Motorists will take Route 51 southbound

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

Merge onto northbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge

Take the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)

Continue following the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley

Take the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley

Merge onto northbound Route 65 and follow back to the Sewickley Bridge

End detour

Crews will conduct milling and latex placement on the bridge deck, expansion dam replacement, approach reconstruction, paving operations and additional construction related activities on this $3.69 million project.

Once the 24-day closure ends, preservation work will continue on the bridge. Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the bridge through late November. No additional weekend work will occur.

Swank Construction Company, LLC is the prime contractor on the project.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #