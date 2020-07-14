Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carbon County: Update on US 209 Road Work

​County:  Carbon Municipality:  Various Road name:  US 209 Between:  PA 93 and PA 903 Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Road will be closed and detoured for base repair work. Detour will utilize US 209, PA 902, and Hemlock Drive/Beaver Run Drive/Beaver Street. Please use caution. Start date:  7/16/20 Est completion date:  7/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update:  The dates of this work have been changed.

Carbon County: Update on US 209 Road Work

