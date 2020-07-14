Carbon County: Update on US 209 Road Work

​County: Carbon Municipality: Various Road name: US 209 Between: PA 93 and PA 903 Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for base repair work. Detour will utilize US 209, PA 902, and Hemlock Drive/Beaver Run Drive/Beaver Street. Please use caution. Start date: 7/16/20 Est completion date: 7/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: The dates of this work have been changed.