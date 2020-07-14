VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Millions Available in Tech Support Scam Restitution as August Deadline Approaches

The claims process follows a massive tech support scam investigation by the Florida Attorney General’s Office into the following companies; Complete Fix, Compusafe, JSA Sales, GoReadyCalls Marketing, My Direct Customer Care, My Direct Tech, PC Tech Pros, Project Net 123, Protectnet Solutions, Safenet Solutions, Secure IT Digital Solutions, Telcom Experts, US Software Experts, US Software Pros, Webguard 123 and Wizard Tech Solutions. Another company, Banc of America Merchant Services, provided payment processing for the accused companies. Through an agreement with Banc of America Merchant Services, a claims process is now in place with $7,200,000 available for victims.

The investigation revealed that more than 100,000 people nationwide fell victim to the tech support scams perpetrated by these companies. Last year, and again last month, claim notices went out to thousands of potential eligible consumers with information about how to obtain restitution. So far, approximately $197,000 of the fund has been distributed.

Eligible victims are encouraged to submit claim forms as soon as possible. The deadline to file a claim and any supporting documentation is August 30.

Since 2014, the Florida Attorney General’s Office has successfully shut down 13 tech support scams—representing the most tech support scam cases filed by any single state agency in the country. Attorney General Moody filed the most recent case against