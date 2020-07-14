Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Case Administrator

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS  No. 20-11 Position: Case Administrator I Location: Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota Closing Date: July 27, 2020 Starting Salary Range: $38,298 - $47,899 (CL 24/1 - CL 24/25) Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history.  Non-competitive promotion potential to Case Administrator II (Grade CL25) and Case Administrator III (Grade CL26).   Estimated Starting Date: August 24, 2020

POSITION SUMMARY:  The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking qualified applicants for two (2) full-time Case Administrator I positions.  One position is located in the office of the Clerk of Court at Bismarck, North Dakota.  One position is located in the office of the Clerk of Court at Fargo, North Dakota  A Case Administrator I receives legal documents into the Clerk’s Office; checks them for errors and omissions; routes them to the appropriate destinations; and maintains the official records in civil and criminal actions.  The position performs docketing functions in the court’s electronic databases utilizing the specialized software of the Case Management/Electronic Case Filing (CM/ECF) System.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Ad_Case_Admin_I.pdf

Job Announcement - Case Administrator

