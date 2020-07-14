Intermediate Appeals Courts Continue Livestreaming Cases

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals and Tennessee Court of Appeals will both continue live-streaming oral arguments this week. Since June, the intermediate appellate courts have live-streamed more than 50 oral arguments to YouTube. The Court of Criminal Appeals has been holding in-person proceedings while the Court of Appeals is holding remote hearings via Zoom. Subscribers to the TNCourts two YouTube channels will receive notice when a case begins.

The Court of Appeals will hear five cases on Tuesday, July 14 on the TNCourts secondary YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTqR4bu-iF7q_ZDOlMos7uQ. The morning docket will be heard by Judge Steven Stafford, Judge Arnold B. Goldin, and Judge Kenny Armstrong. In the afternoon docket, Judge Carma Dennis McGee will join Judges Stafford and Armstrong.

In Re Treylynn T. Et Al. 9 a.m. CDT This is an appeal of a determination of dependency and neglect based on a finding of child abuse.

Friendship Water Co. v. City of Friendship Tennessee 10 a.m. CDT This interlocutory appeal asks whether a city’s exclusive water purchasing agreement met competitive bid requirements

Richard Alan Ellis v. Donica Ann Woods Ellis 11 a.m. CDT This is an appeal from a divorce case with alimony and attorney fees.

Christina Knapp v. Jason Boykins 1 p.m. CDT The appellant is challenging an order of protection in a stalking and harassment claim.

Debra Smith Et. Al. v. Ronnie Outen M.D. Et Al. 2 p.m. CDT This appeal focuses on the sufficiency of the certificate of good faith for a co-defendant in a health care liability case.

The Court of Criminal Appeals will hear two days of cases in Nashville. All cases will be live-streamed to: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts and will be heard by Judge Thomas T. Woodall, Judge Robert L. Holloway, Jr. and Judge Timothy L. Easter.

Brian Pillow v. State of Tennessee 9 a.m. CDT This post-conviction relief case involves claims for ineffective assistance of counsel related to the deadline in plea negotiations and alleged perjury at trial. The case originated in Maury County.

State of Tennessee v. Tommy Charles Simpson, Jr. 10:45 a.m. CDT This appeal focuses on the admissibility of sexually explicit photos of a minor found on a cell phone left in a bar and turned in to police in Davidson County.

State of Tennessee v. Edward Walsh 1:30 p.m. CDT The issues raised in this appeal are joinder of a first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse charge; reasonable inference during closing argument; and hearsay. This case is from Clay County.

State of Tennessee v. Joseph Christopher Hendry II 3:15 p.m. CDT This appeal questions Rule 35 sentencing relief in a case where the defendant took a plea deal and testified against other defendants in Wilson County.

On Wednesday, the Court of Criminal Appeals will hear four more cases, which will be streamed to: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts

State of Tennessee v. Lawrence Eugene Allen 9 a.m. CDT This appeal focuses on the admissibility of preliminary hearing testimony after the victim was killed and unavailable when an email to a detective contradicts some of the statements. It is from Rutherford County.

State of Tennessee v. Janice A. Campbell 10:45 a.m. CDT This Franklin County case questions whether the defendant can be charged with DUI when no officer actually saw her driving while intoxicated and she was encountered on a porch by police following up on a tip.

Tiffany Michelle Taylor v. State of Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CDT This juvenile homicide case asks for retroactive application of Miller, a case in which the Supreme Court of the United States found life sentences without parole for juveniles unconstitutional, by a juvenile defendant serving a life sentence. It is from Putnam County.

State of Tennessee v. Michael Domonic Sales 3:45 p.m. CDT This appeal in a premediated murder conviction focuses on inconsistent statements in later trials and closing arguments. It is from Lincoln County.