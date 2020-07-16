RetailSystem forges new South African partnership with Sofaworx

RetailSystem - Smart Software for furniture retailers

Sofaworx will be the sole distributor of the award-winning RetailSystemEPOS designed for furniture and bed retailers within the country

South Africa is yet another global market on the RetailSystem growth list. Finding the right partner in any expansion strategy is imperative to success. Sofaworx was a perfect fit for our vision.” — Jesse Akre, Global President of RetailSystem

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- South African family furniture business Sofaworx has confirmed a new partnership with global EPOS provider to the furniture and bed industry, RetailSystem The collaboration not only provides benefits to the business, but also acts as a key milestone for both Sofaworx and RetailSystem, with the latter expanding into the South African market for the first time.After carefully, and strategically, choosing the right partner, Sofaworx will be the sole distributor to the market as RetailSystem looks to grow its presence within the country.Sofaworx manufactures handcrafted furniture, all designed and assembled in Cape Town, South Africa, as well as operating through five stores.The company was founded in 2009 by mother and son team Corinne Yosh and Wayne Young and they were joined by Luke Young in 2013(grandson and son), giving the business a collective experience in sofa making to more than 45 years.Commenting on the partnership, which has been six weeks in making, Sofaworx's Luke Young said: "The history they have in the market, and once you meet the team behind the scenes, it is clear that RetailSystem are industry leaders."The new EPOS improves the daily running of the business. Where I thought we might need to recruit another person there is no need anymore. RetailSystem allows my sales team to spend more time selling and building relationships with customers that will prove fruitful for the future of my business."It cuts the admin required by everyone in the company substantially. Everything is measurable, which is a great tool to have when it comes to identifying goals and setting targets. It allows me as the business owner to spend a lot more time working on my business rather than working in it."Jesse Akre, President of RetailSystem, said: "Sofaworx has multiple retail stores, many users, and a wide range of products including custom sofas with vast option choice. RetailSystem EPOS was a perfect fit due to our streamlined sales floor operations, efficient handling of built-to-order products and better inventory and product management.“South Africa is yet another global market on the RetailSystem growth list. Finding the right partner in any expansion strategy is imperative to success. Sofaworx experienced what RetailSystem EPOS does for a furniture retail business first-hand."They felt so strongly about the value RetailSystem brings they are now representing RetailSystem EPOS in their market to other retailers. We cannot be happier in the alignment and look forward to a very successful journey together.”Sofaworx added that the process behind installation required "very little effort" due to the support and behind the scenes work completed by RetailSystem."The team behind the scenes takes the responsibility of adding your current suppliers, customers and stock database to the system through a innovative excel format," Luke said."It is a great platform that can help even the smallest of businesses take on the industry leaders. Through effective management of all the spheres of your business. It is a cost-effective platform. There is no need for onsite servers or an IT team as the RetailSystem team handle the all of this for their users."RetailSystem also has a Help Centre feature which helps walk you through any issues you are experiencing with an innovative video example of how to solve the issue you might be experiencing in no time. The RetailSystem platform makes growing a business fun again."About SofaworxThe company was founded in February of 2009. The owner’s personal involvement in the business is the key to its success. The deliberate decision to remain a smaller operation means that Sofaworx is more nimble than its larger competitors, with the owners having direct contact with its customers as well as sourcing the products & materials. The family business are personally involved in the manufacturing of the sofas on a daily basis.They operate four showrooms in Fourways JHB, Greenpoint, Durbanville and Westlake, as well as one warehouse and factory store in Bellville South, Cape Town.About RetailSystemRetailSystem is a global EPOS provider to the furniture and bed industry that has been established for over 16 years, operating through over 850 independent retailers in 10 countries.Awarded ‘Best Retail Software Supplier to the Furniture and Mattress Industry’ for eleven consecutive years (2009-2019) – Interiors Monthly.Retailers can manage and control all areas of their furniture and mattress retail business with RetailSystem EPOS. The power of the award-winning RetailSystem for less than the price of a cup of coffee per user per day. Smart software for furniture and bed retailers.Contact Luke directly to learn more about RetailSystem-South Africa

The Award-Winning RetailSystem EPOS for furniture and bed retailers