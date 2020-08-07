RetailSystem wins Best Software Provider for Furniture for a 12th straight year

Best Software Supplier for 12th Consecutive Year! Interiors Monthly 2020 Winner RetailSystem - Smart Software for furniture retailers

RetailSystem, the leading provider of cloud-based POS software for furniture retailers, has been crowned Best Software Provider for a 12th consecutive year.

2020 has been an incredibly challenging year. While we are honored – we take pause and recognize this would not be possible without our many hard working retail clients.” — Jesse Akre - President RetailSystem

RetailSystem, the leading provider of cloud-based POS software for furniture and mattress retailers, has been crowned Best Software Provider for Furniture for a 12th consecutive year.As part of the annual Interiors Monthly Awards, organized by industry trade publication Interiors Monthly, the awards celebrate businesses across multiple furnishing sectors on their past achievements throughout the year.RetailSystem has delivered another year of consistent innovation, from technology to expanding its distribution into a 10th country.As for key achievements, RetailSystem has released five major feature launches and numerous performance enhancements across its platform, building on its already solid reputation and software.RetailSystem has also integrated its platform with key global partners, further strengthening the business, as well as launching the RetailSystem Knowledge base and Help Center, which includes over 300 videos and articles to support its customers.Commenting on the award win, Jesse Akre, President at RetailSystem, said: "2020 has been an incredibly challenging year. While we are honored to be standing in the bright lights – we take pause and recognize this would not be possible without our retail clients who are hard at it – each day, doing all they can."There are new twists and turns each day, especially in more recent times, and RetailSystem is right there with them. To be named Best Software Provider for Furniture for a 12th year in a row is an incredible feeling."The RetailSystem teams strive for excellence and this award reflects those efforts."RetailSystem and its team of dedicated industry professionals has continued to develop, improve and innovate year-on-year, which can be seen through consistently winning awards.Jesse continued: "Over the last year we have released many new features and enhancements to the RetailSystem EPOS. Our team of dedicated industry professionals make the magic happen."But we all know it's not what we say that matters – it's what our clients say, and they have spoken volumes. The entire RetailSystem team thanks you."We are already hard at it to keep growing and to hopefully keep our impressive award-winning run going for next year."About RetailSystemRetailSystem is a global EPOS provider to the furniture and bed industry that has been established for over 17 years, operating through over 850 independent retailers in 10 countries. Awarded 'Best Retail Software Supplier to the Furniture and Mattress Industry' for twelve consecutive years (2009-2020) – Interiors Monthly. Retailers can manage and control all areas of their furniture and mattress retail business with RetailSystem EPOS. The power of the award-winning RetailSystem for less than the price of a cup of coffee per user per day. Smart software for furniture and bed retailers.To Learn more about RetailSystem and what it can do for your retail business - visit their website at https://www.retailsystem.com/ About Interiors MonthlyInteriors Monthly is the hottest trade magazine off the press. A design led magazine, incorporating high quality features, news, views, and worldwide exhibition previews and reviews. Delivering quality information, latest products and company profiles to inspire, inform and improve UK interiors retailing.

