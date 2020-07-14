Derby Barracks/ Burglary w/deadly weapon; Assault & Robbery X2; Reckless Endangerment X2
STATE OF
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A502648
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/13/20 at 1230 hours
LOCATION (specific) Derby Mobile Home Park, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, & 2 counts of Assault & Robbery
ACCUSED: Paul Patenaude
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
Victim: William Schneider & James Schneider
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/13/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a robbery. The victim stated a male entered his home armed with a firearm. Investigation revealed the offender, Paul Patenaude entered the victim's home armed with a firearm, pointed the firearm at them and demanded money and other personal property. Patenaude then left the residence and was located at his residence in Newport. Patenaude was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Center.