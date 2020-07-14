Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Burglary w/deadly weapon; Assault & Robbery X2; Reckless Endangerment X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT:

 

CASE #: 20A502648

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/13/20 at 1230 hours

 

LOCATION (specific) Derby Mobile Home Park, Derby, VT                                           

 

VIOLATION: Burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, & 2 counts of Assault & Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Paul Patenaude 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

Victim: William Schneider & James Schneider

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

            On 7/13/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a robbery. The victim stated a male entered his home armed with a firearm. Investigation revealed the offender, Paul Patenaude entered the victim's home armed with a firearm, pointed the firearm at them and demanded money and other personal property. Patenaude then left the residence and was located at his residence in Newport. Patenaude was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Center.

