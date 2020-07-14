Derby Barracks/ Burglary w/deadly weapon; Assault & Robbery X2; Reckless Endangerment X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A502648

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/13/20 at 1230 hours

LOCATION (specific) Derby Mobile Home Park, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary of an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, & 2 counts of Assault & Robbery

ACCUSED: Paul Patenaude

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

Victim: William Schneider & James Schneider

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/13/2020, at approximately 1230 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a robbery. The victim stated a male entered his home armed with a firearm. Investigation revealed the offender, Paul Patenaude entered the victim's home armed with a firearm, pointed the firearm at them and demanded money and other personal property. Patenaude then left the residence and was located at his residence in Newport. Patenaude was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Center.