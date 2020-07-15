AV-Comparatives releases long-term enterprise antivirus test report for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

Most comprehensive comparative report on business and enterprise endpoint security solutions published by AV-Comparatives

Companies are increasingly becoming targets of cyber-attacks. An attack can shut down the whole company, if not drive it into bankruptcy. Therefore, security has to be the responsibility of the CEO.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent, ISO-certified security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released its July 2020 Business Security Test Report. It is the most comprehensive comparative report of enterprise endpoint security solutions available.

The threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, presenting antivirus vendors with new challenges. The test report shows how security products have adapted to these, and improved protection over the years.

The business and enterprise test report contains the test results for the first half of 2020, including the Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Performance (Speed Impact) and False-Positives Tests. Full details of test methodologies and results are provided in the report.

Endpoint security solutions for enterprise and SMB from 19 leading vendors were put through the test series. These were: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, FireEye, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Panda, Sophos, SparkCognition, VIPRE, VMware.

Real-World Protection Test
The Real-World Protection Test is a long-term test, run over a period of four months. It simulates a typical business and tests how well the endpoint protection software can protect the system against Internet-borne threats.

Malware Protection Test
The Malware Protection Test requires the tested products to detect malicious programs that could be encountered on the company systems, e.g. on the local area network or external drives.

Performance Test
Performance Test checks that tested products do not provide protection at the expense of slowing down the system.

False Positives Test
For each of the protection tests, a False Positives Test is run. These ensure that the endpoint protection software does not cause significant numbers of false alarms, which can be particularly disruptive in business networks.

Ease of Use Review
The report also includes a detailed user-interface review of each product, providing an insight into what it is like to use in typical day-to-day management scenarios.
Overall, AV-Comparatives’ July 2020 Business Report provides IT managers and C
ISOs with a detailed picture of the strengths and weaknesses of the tested products, allowing them to make informed decisions on which ones might be appropriate for their specific needs.
The Enterprise and Business Endpoint Security Report is available to everyone for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2020-march-june/

In the second half of 2020, AV-Comparatives will be repeating its Business Main Test Series, and additionally performing an Advanced Protection Test. Results of all these tests will be published in December.

Endpoint Prevention and Detection Test (EPP/EDR)
The Innsbruck-based lab will also be running its industry-leading enterprise-class Endpoint Prevention and Response CyberRisk Test for the first time. This will analyse the ability of business security software to defend against the growing menace of advanced persistent threats (APTs). Details of the Endpoint Prevention and Response CyberRisk Test can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-introduces-enterprise-class-edr-test-rsa2020/. Vendors interested in details can contact AV-Comparatives.

AV-Comparatives releases long-term enterprise antivirus test report for 19 leading endpoint security solutions

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

