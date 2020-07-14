Leading US Industrial Packaging Distributor Acquires All Packaging in Kansas City, MO

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of All Packaging Company, Inc. a Kansas City, Mo. industrial packaging supply distributor.

We are pleased the All Packaging team is joining our fast growing company and are excited to work with them to serve their clients with the incredible service and support we are known for.” — B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging just announced the acquisition of All Packaging Company, Inc. a Kansas City, Mo. industrial packaging supply distributor. This is the 11th major acquisition in as many years for the company.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “We are pleased the All Packaging team is joining our fast growing company and are excited to work with them to serve their clients with the same incredible service and support that B2B Industrial Packaging is known for.”

In addition to world class client service, All Packaging’s clients can look forward to additional support resources, expansive expertise and a comprehensive selection of traditional and leading-edge packaging equipment and supplies.

The All Packaging staff will be relocated to the 76,000 sq. ft. B2B Industrial Packaging facility in nearby Lenexa, Kan. Both All Packaging and B2B Industrial Packaging are committed to making the acquisition a win-win for employees and clients.

The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging, South Chicago in Illinois.

“We are all looking forward to getting off to a great start with All Packaging’s employees and clients,” Drake said. “All Packaging has an excellent reputation for us to build on.”

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle, and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.