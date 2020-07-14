Kennedy Praises Slain Attorney Marc Angelucci As True Fighter of Constitutional Rights

Urges Anyone With Information On His Murder To Contact Authorities

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, bemoaned the tragic homicide of close friend, fellow attorney, and co-counsel Marc Angelucci. Angelucci was the vice president and board member of the National Coalition for Men. He was also co-counsel with Kennedy on two cases. Kennedy had just been in court with him, the day before he was murdered. Angelucci was found shot by police on Saturday, July 11th at his house. He was still alive when police arrived but died later from his wounds. Kennedy praised the work he had done legally in winning many groundbreaking cases such as an equal protection case against the Selective Service Administration overturning male-only draft registration. He previously won a case in California, Woods. V. Horton, that held it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims of domestic violence from state funding for victim services. Kennedy praised the two San Bernardino Sheriff Department’s detectives who are working tirelessly to solve the case and bring and the murderer or murderers to justice – Gerard Laing and Nicholas Clark.

“My heart is breaking over the tragic and senseless death of my friend and co-counsel on several cases - Marc Angelucci,” said Ronda Kennedy. “Marc touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He made a difference not only in fighting for the underdog in the courts but for all who knew him.

“Even though his life was tragically cut short, the causes that he battled for in the courts will endure and be his lasting tribute,” continued Kennedy. “Marc demonstrated the power of the law and a strict interpretation of the Constitution can make a difference. He will be missed everyday.”

Kennedy is urging that anyone with information on the case contact the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office at 909-387-3589.

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

