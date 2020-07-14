Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94/Range Road roundabout construction in St. Clair County starts July 16

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAYS: I-94 Range Road Dove Road

CLOSEST CITIES: Port Huron Marysville

ESTIMATED START DATE: Thursday, July 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the St. Clair County Road Commission will invest $1.2 million to build a roundabout at the I-94/Range Road/Dove Road intersection in St. Clair County. Work includes construction of the roundabout, curb and gutter, drainage improvements, and pavement markings. MDOT will invest an additional $31,200 to resurface the carpool lot at Dove Road.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   The Eastbound I-94 ramp to Range Road will be closed and detoured via Gratiot Avenue, Range Road, Smiths Creek Road, Wadhams Road, and Griswold Road.

The carpool lot will be closed for up to three days during resurfacing.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve safety and operations at the intersection and extend the life of the carpool lot.

