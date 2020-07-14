I-94/Range Road roundabout construction in St. Clair County starts July 16
COUNTY: St. Clair
HIGHWAYS: I-94 Range Road Dove Road
CLOSEST CITIES: Port Huron Marysville
ESTIMATED START DATE: Thursday, July 16, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the St. Clair County Road Commission will invest $1.2 million to build a roundabout at the I-94/Range Road/Dove Road intersection in St. Clair County. Work includes construction of the roundabout, curb and gutter, drainage improvements, and pavement markings. MDOT will invest an additional $31,200 to resurface the carpool lot at Dove Road.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Eastbound I-94 ramp to Range Road will be closed and detoured via Gratiot Avenue, Range Road, Smiths Creek Road, Wadhams Road, and Griswold Road.
The carpool lot will be closed for up to three days during resurfacing.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve safety and operations at the intersection and extend the life of the carpool lot.