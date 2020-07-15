Top Chef Puts NYC Department of Transportation on Chopping Block

Chef Vincent Tropepe on stage headlining the Hudson Valley Food and Wine Show in Rhinebeck, New York

Chef Vincent Tropepe Puts DOT On Chopping Block As They Change Street Seating Regulations As COVID - 19 Cripples Restaurant Industry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning chef Vincent Tropepe is turning up the heat on New York City agencies again. Last week, Tropepe called upon Mayor Bill deBlasio, council member and Small Business Committee chair Mark Gjonaj and Governor Andrew Cuomo to address rent abatements for restaurant owners during the pandemic, but now he has Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez on the chopping block.

Tropepe learned that some owners of New York eateries have been told that the structures they have built according to guidelines for outdoor seating are not up to code.

“I have been getting numerous phone calls from devastated restaurateurs about fines, closure orders, and cease and desist orders they have been given over the structures they have built for street seating, because COVID-19 still prevents indoor occupancy. Here you have an industry paralyzed by a global virus, with restaurant owners trying to make some kind of a living with outdoor seating, and once again they have been thwarted by a government agency. Countless people invested thousands of dollars to build these structures to a specific set of guidelines put forth by the city, only to learn the city changed them later.” Tropepe said.

Chef Tropepe is asking the Department of Transportation to put an immediate stop to the fining of restaurants, and to work in collaboration with them to ensure that these structures are sound and safe for all parties. “This should not be a money making opportunity for the city of New York.” Tropepe concluded.

Chef Tropepe has issued a letter to the Department of Transportation commissioner concerning the aforementioned. Chef Tropepe also noted in his letter that new guidelines do not make logistical sense for some restaurants, yet are currently required by all, creating unfair and untenable circumstances for those affected.

About Chef Vincent Tropepe:

A life-long New Yorker, Chef Vince started his critically acclaimed culinary career as the understudy to Alain Ducasse at Alain at The Essex House immediately upon graduating from The Art Institute of New York City. This was followed by runs at Mr. K’s, The 21 Club and The Rainbow Room, among other legendary establishments. As a personal chef, Tropepe’s long list of notable clients include four United States Presidents, Luciano Pavarotti, Michael Jackson, and Al Pacino.