St. Albans Barracks DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 20A203081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: July 13th, 2020 at 2110 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATON: St. Albans , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance

ACCUSED: Garrett Lamothe

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/13/2020 at approximately 2110 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible DUI on High street in St. Albans. Lamothe was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for August 10th, 2020 for Driving under the influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No