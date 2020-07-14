St. Albans Barracks DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 20A203081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: July 13th, 2020 at 2110 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATON: St. Albans , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance
ACCUSED: Garrett Lamothe
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/13/2020 at approximately 2110 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a possible DUI on High street in St. Albans. Lamothe was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for August 10th, 2020 for Driving under the influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No