Local Managed Service Provider Warns of Increasing COVID-19 Phishing Scams

Beware increased phishing scams aimed at manipulating anxious recipients into clicking malicious links or opening harmful attachments.

These phishing emails are designed to appear legitimate when in fact they are not.”
— Andrew Rich, CEO
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of the current health crisis, Local MSP Quikteks Tech Support is warning of increased phishing scams aimed at manipulating anxious recipients into clicking malicious links or opening harmful attachments.

“People are afraid and looking for answers,” says Andrew Rich, CEO. “Unfortunately, these phishing emails are designed to appear legitimate when in fact they are not.”

Examples of COVID-19 Related Phishing Scams
Some examples of COVID-19 related phishing scams include fictitious announcements from health organizations, fake updates from an employer about company changes, incorrect contact information, or sham charity solicitation. The purpose of these phishing scams is to trick a person into clicking on a link that may download a virus or other harmful malware.

How To Protect Against COVID-19 Phishing Scams
Always keep a skeptical eye when it comes to solicitous emails related to COVID-19. Confirm important information directly on the company’s website before taking any action through email. There are many other ways to identify a suspicious email.

If your company has fallen victim to a phishing attack, please give us a call. To learn more about how we can shield your inbox from malicious incoming email, visit https://www.quikteks.com/services/malware-defense-training/, or reach us at (973) 882-4644 or sales@quikteks.com.

About Quikteks Tech Support
Since 2002, Quikteks has provided cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the Tri-State area. Our support solutions include technical help desk support, computer support and advising in order to deliver enterprise level IT solutions to the small and medium-sized business sectors at affordable rates.

