Rep. Sherman comments on Reginald Moore passing; ask for a name day

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

07/12/2020

Lancaster, Texas - State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) said today of the passing of Reginald Moore “He was a selfless man who campaigned for those who never had a voice in their lifetimes and could not speak for justice.”

Moore, a well-known historian as well as an activist died late last week at the age of 60 due to heart complications. He played an instrumental role in shining a light on the darker side of the Sugarland area history.

“I'm saddened by the news of Reginald Moore's passing last Friday,” Rep Sherman said. “Mr. Moore was a champion of the historical research and data on convict leasing. He was truly an amazing man of compassion.”

Moore was instrumental in not only uncovering the brutal convict leasing system in Sugar Lands’ past, but he was a strong voice exposing how plantation owners across the South leased laborers from state prisons.

“This system was more pernicious than slavery and was supported by laws known as Black Codes, which targeted black boys as young as 10 years old and adults for vagrancy after slavery ended,” Rep Sherman said. “Many cities in the south built their infrastructure on this system of our prison industrial complex.”

Rep. Sherman said that while he has only been in the Texas House for one complete session, he will miss Moore’s “gracious and powerful spirit” advocating for change, repentance, justice and reform.

To that end, he will be acknowledging not only Moore, but all the Representatives in the Fort Bend region.

Rep. Sherman also plans to advocate to the Mayors of Sugar Land and other cities in the Fort Bend area to recognize Moore’s work by honoring the leader with a day in his name.

