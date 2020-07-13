Schuylkill County: Update on PA 309 Project in McAdoo Borough

​County: Schuylkill Municipality: McAdoo Borough Road name: PA 309 Between: Grant Street and Tamaqua Street Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: PA 309 will be closed and detoured for construction work related to the ongoing PA 309 Reconstruction Project. Car traffic will be detoured on the established detour utilizing Blaine Street, Oak Street, (Carbon County) Chestnut Street, Main Street (Luzerne County), PA 424, and PA 309. Truck traffic is being detoured around the borough utilizing Interstate 81 at Exit 138 to PA 424 at Exit 141 to PA 309. Jackson Street will also be closed at PA 309. Start date: 7/14/20 Est completion date: 7/17/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: