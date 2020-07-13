Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Harmful Cyanobacterial Blooms possible in summer months

Laramie - Anglers and other recreationists are reminded that hot summer weather can often result in hazardous cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs) at many lakes and reservoirs in southeast Wyoming. HCBs are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock, and wildlife. In extreme cases, toxins may lead to death. When blooms occur, cyanobacteria become visibly abundant and can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum, or spilled paint on the water surface, often making the water appear green or blue-green. For up-to-date information on any active HCBs in Wyoming, visit the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality webpage at: https://www.wyohcbs.org.    

