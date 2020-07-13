Join DEP's Virtual ICAST Panel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 13, 2020

~Join DEP Secretary Valenstein, Chief Science Officer Dr. Tom Frazer and other experts as they discuss coral reef conservation in Florida~

You are cordially invited to attend the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) virtual panel on July 16, 2020. Join a group of esteemed panelists as they discuss Florida's Coral Reef conservation efforts and its global impact. Discussion will be facilitated by Florida's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Thomas Frazer, and include the following panelists:

Noah Valenstein, Secretary, Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Joanna Walczak, Regional Administrator, DEP’s Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection

Gil McRae, Director, Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Sara Fangman,Superintendent, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary

Jim Ritterhoff, Executive Director/Co-Founder, FORCE BLUE, INC.

WHAT: Florida’s Coral Reef - Leading the Way in Global Coral Conservation

WHEN: July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

JOIN this live broadcast. The link will be posted on this page for live use on Thursday at 10 a.m.

OR

REGISTER for the full ICAST 2020 event.

The panel will be streamed live online, with an audience question and answer period at the end.

The details of how to access the broadcast will be posted on the website as soon as they are available.

