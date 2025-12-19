WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Environmental Leaders Applaud Governor DeSantis’ Proposed Floridians First Budget

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 19, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27, which recommends continuing Florida’s record support to restore America’s Everglades, conserve our state’s landscapes, restore waterways and coastlines, and improve both the quality and supply of our water resources. Here’s what environmental leaders and stakeholders are saying: “The progress toward restoring America’s Everglades under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership has been unprecedented.... Governor DeSantis’ budget recommendation will ensure Floridians continue to see real results for America’s largest ecosystem restoration effort and recognizes that Florida’s tourism-based economy runs on clean water.” — Anna Upton, Chief Executive Officer, The Everglades Trust “Governor Ron DeSantis, in his eighth budget recommendation, has once again recommended that the state fully fund Everglades restoration and allocate over $810 million toward it. This level of funding will ensure that the momentous progress the state of Florida has made on restoring America’s Everglades will continue, so that Floridians and our economy can realize its benefits.” — Eric Eikenberg, Chief Executive Officer, The Everglades Foundation “We applaud Governor DeSantis for his budget recommendations and continued leadership on conservation. The historic investment in Everglades restoration and committing recurring resources to Florida Forever reflects a clear understanding of what it takes to protect Florida’s land and water. These investments are critical to advancing the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which relies on significant sustained funding to connect, protect and restore 18 million acres across the state. While there is still urgent work ahead to protect the remaining 8 million acres of opportunity areas, this dedication helps secure Florida’s natural legacy for generations to come.” — Mallory Dimmitt, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation “Conservation Florida is thrilled to see the strong, continued commitment to essential funding for both the Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands Protection programs. Protecting our disappearing wild and agricultural landscapes requires consistent, recurring investment and long-term dedication from our policymakers and leaders. We commend Governor DeSantis for recognizing the critical role land conservation plays in Florida’s future.” — Traci Deen, Chief Executive Officer, Conservation Florida “We appreciate the governor's recommended budget for Florida's award-winning state parks and encourage all of the state's elected officials to support full funding. Our state parks provide incredible value and return on investment, and this funding will help ensure they remain the very best in the nation.” — Matt Caldwell, Board President, Florida State Parks Foundation “The governor's proposed budget makes clear continued investments in Florida’s environment, including sustained funding for Everglades restoration, water-quality improvements and land conservation. Support for state parks and the rangers who care for them strengthens stewardship of public lands. What’s good for Florida’s environment is also good for Florida’s economy, communities and quality of life.” — Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Audubon Florida “The Florida Land Council commends Governor DeSantis for his proposed Fiscal Year 2026–27 budget, which continues Florida’s strong legacy of investing in the restoration and protection of the state’s natural resources. The proposed funding for water quality improvements, ecosystem restoration and conservation lands reflects an ongoing commitment to preserving a high quality of life for both current and future generations. Members of the Florida Land Council are particularly grateful for the robust support for conservation land management and the Florida Forever and Rural and Family Lands programs, and welcome the opportunity to continue partnering with the state to advance shared conservation goals.” — Ernie Barnett, Executive Director, Florida Land Council “Florida’s coastline is one of our most valuable natural and economic resources and serves as a critical buffer during storms. The Governor’s proposed investment of $208 million to strengthen Florida’s world-class coastline, including $75 million for beach nourishment, underscores a strong commitment to protecting coastal communities, supporting tourism and local economies to ensure Florida remains resilient for years to come.” — Eddy Bouza, Chief Resilience Officer for the State of Florida “The governor’s proposed budget includes meaningful investments and a clear signal that resilience matters. We welcome these important investments to safeguard our environment and protect Florida’s coastal communities while acknowledging that the scope of Florida’s environmental and resilience challenges will continue to require sustained attention.” — Dawn Shirreffs, Florida Director, Environmental Defense Fund “In Governor DeSantis’ proposed budget, he continues his historic investment in Florida’s natural resources. I am thrilled to see his recognition of the vital role beaches play in Florida’s economy and way of life through a significant increase in funding for their preservation, along with continued efforts to restore our imperiled coral reefs. I look forward to working with the governor and the Legislature this session to ensure the protection of Florida’s world-class coastal assets.” — Pepper Uchino, President, Florida Shore & Beach Preservation Association “We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ commitment to funding the Florida Resilience Grant Program. Protecting Florida’s critical infrastructure is a monumental step toward ensuring Florida’s future.” — David Rathke, Executive Director, Resiliency Florida ###

