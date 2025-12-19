DEP Awards $25 Million to Advance Water Quality Improvements in the Indian River Lagoon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 19, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the award of $25 million for 14 projects that will directly improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon. By focusing on septic-to-sewer conversions, advanced wastewater treatment and stormwater upgrades, these projects are expected to reduce nutrient pollution by an estimated 214,000 pounds of total nitrogen and 23,000 pounds of total phosphorus each year. “Through targeted projects and strong partnerships, we are making tangible progress in restoring the Indian River Lagoon," said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By improving water quality and habitats, we are protecting the environment while supporting the economic vitality of the communities that rely on the lagoon.” As part of this effort, up to 500 septic tanks will be connected to central sewer systems, one of the most effective actions for reducing nutrient loading to the lagoon. Since 2019, Florida has invested $796 million in 209 projects in the Indian River Lagoon, which are anticipated to reduce nutrient pollution by more than 1.9 million pounds of nitrogen and 400,000 pounds of phosphorus annually. More than 40 of these projects are already complete and contributing to cleaner water. “Effective restoration is about timing and precision,” said Florida’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Mark Rains. “By using data to guide where and when projects are implemented, we can maximize environmental gains and ensure the Indian River Lagoon recovers efficiently and sustainably.” As part of his proposed Floridians First Budget for Fiscal Year 2026–27, Governor DeSantis has recommended an additional $408 million for targeted water quality improvements to achieve significant, meaningful and measurable nutrient reductions in key waterbodies, including the Indian River Lagoon.

