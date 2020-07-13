HVAC Explained - Local heating & air conditioning company explains how HVAC works and its history

Local Bucks County, PA HVAC repair, and maintenance company, H.T.R. Mechanical LLC explains how HVAC systems work and its breif history.

Many new homeowners might be wondering what an HVAC system is and how does it work.

What does HVAC stand for?​ HVAC is an acronym for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Heating may include appliances like water heaters, furnaces, boilers, and such, while air conditioning includes mini ductless splits, air scrubbers, and commercial AC. Ventilation refers to vents, duct-work, and so on. Together with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning make up your whole HVAC system. Their purpose is moving air, throughout your home or office, between the indoors and outdoors. Moreover, this circulates the air to keep it fresh but also allows for the air to be heated or cooled so everyone in the building is comfortable. Thus, it goes without saying that ventilation moves the air, the heater will warm the air and the air conditioner will cool the air.

HVAC systems have the job of warming or cooling spaces but also improving indoor air quality so everyone in the home or office is comfortable. The ventilation system is responsible for bringing fresh air from outside into the indoors. Additionally, there are two methods of ventilation, natural and mechanical. Natural ventilation, which most homes can utilize, refers to air moving in and out of the building via windows, doors, vents, and other openings. Mechanical ventilation uses duct-work and other similar setups to move outdoor air, inside. This is also how air can be filtered, warmed, and cooled all year round. When air is brought in it will go through a filter that catches dust, allergens, and other particles. Then, depending on the actual room temperature and what your thermostat is set to the air will be moved to the heater or air conditioner before being pushed fully inside and in the room. Because of this, filters are very important to the maintenance of any HVAC system and air scrubbers can be installed for even cleaner air quality.

The first modern air conditioning system was invented in 1902 by an engineer named Willis Carrier. He built this version to combat humidity in a printing company building. Although, other versions existed before that. For example, the Massachusetts Medical Building is regarded as the first U.S. building to have central heat and that was in the year 1816. Despite that, central heating didn't become common until the 1950s. While having air conditioning was also commonplace in the 1950s, central air didn't really become the norm till the 1970s.

Here are some tips for maintaining your HVAC.

1. Your Heating and Air Conditioning should get yearly maintenance in order to stay in great shape!

2. The best time for heating maintenance is in Fall. On the other hand, AC maintenance is best done in Spring.

3. Change your air filters regularly, which is about every 60 to 90 days.

4. If possible use a programmable thermostat because it helps save on energy costs.

5. Use the lowest temperature setting in winter or highest temperature setting in summer that is still comfortable to save even more on energy costs.

6. Make sure your home or office is sealed from drafts.

7. Using window treatments can greatly help in controlling the temperature.

8. Make sure you have the best, most efficient system for your home.

This information is helpful to those first-time homeowners who needed some guidance regarding their HVAC system.