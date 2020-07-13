N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency continues to stay on pace with spending federal disaster recovery funds

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) remains on pace with the delivery of Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to hurricane-impacted areas of the state despite the challenges of managing daily operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the challenges of a pandemic, rebuilding and recovering from two hurricanes occurring within 23 months of each other is vital for North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The experienced team we’ve assembled will continue to streamline the delivery of recovery dollars to the people who need it most.”

Since September 2019, NCORR has maintained an on-pace status with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for spending the CDBG-DR funds awarded to North Carolina for Hurricane Matthew. As of July 10, the office has committed a total of $184.1 million to homeowners, small businesses, local governments and the N.C. Housing Finance Agency in areas impacted by the storm. Through its ReBuild NC program, NCORR currently has 252 homes under construction with an additional 381 homes already completed.

In addition to staying on pace with spending, NCORR has also continued to excel in managing other aspects of the CDBG-DR program. Following a 500-day wait for HUD to publish the Federal Register Notice that established requirements for using Hurricane Florence funds, North Carolina had an action plan ready to submit to the federal agency within 24 hours of the notice’s publication. North Carolina also became the first among all 2018 disaster grant recipients to receive HUD approval for an action plan to allow NCORR to move forward with using the funds to help the state recover.

On June 15, NCORR opened a new application period for homeowners who need assistance with home repairs due to damage from Hurricanes Florence and/or Matthew through its Homeowner Recovery Program. Utilizing the $542 million in CDBG-DR funds awarded for Hurricane Florence recovery, the program will help homeowners repair, reconstruct or elevate homes damaged by either storm. The program is part of NCORR’s comprehensive plan to distribute CBDG-DR funds throughout North Carolina’s hardest hit communities, especially those with low to moderate incomes.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. The office, which is part of the Department of Public Safety, administers programs that support disaster recovery and resiliency. To date, North Carolina has spent more than $3.5 billion in state and federal funding for Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence recovery.

