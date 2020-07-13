Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court: Final stat pack for October Term 2019

SCOTUSblog

A Supreme Court term unlike any other has finally come to an end.

In March, some observers thought the term would end early after the court shut its doors and postponed oral arguments — the first time since the 1919 Spanish Flu outbreak that the court closed due to a pandemic. Instead, the term lasted longer than usual, extending well into July for the first time in decades.

And in May, the court heard remote arguments over the telephone with a public live audio feed for the first time ever. Those 10 arguments in May were the first time since 1997 that the court heard May arguments — and they represent the largest number of May arguments the court has heard since 1961.

Read more at: https://www.scotusblog.com/2020/07/final-stat-pack-for-october-term-2019/#more-295174

