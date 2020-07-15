EXCELERATE CAPITAL Announces Relaunch of NonQM Platform.
Back to the Future on Non-QM FinancingNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back to the Future on Non-QM Financing
As a proud industry leader and early adopter of Non-QM lending, Excelerate Capital is very pleased to announce the re-launch of its Non-QM product line. Our roll-out of “NonQM 2.0” will take place on July 15th, including classic Non-QM Full Doc and Bank Statement Programs as well as DSCR Cashflow Investor Programs.
The Non-QM sector was temporarily tested by the coronavirus-driven liquidity crisis that seized the capital markets in March and April of this year. But to quote a famous song from The Doors, our company and industry have been able to quickly “Break on Through to The Other Side”. The feared borrower defaults did not materialize, and in fact, Non-QM loans have out-performed Agency QM loans and capital has been eagerly returning to the RMBS markets.
It’s now “Back to the Future”. We see the new guidelines as very similar to the Non-QM guidelines we had in 2017, which launched tremendous growth on both the origination and capital markets fronts. Excelerate Capital remains highly confident in the quality and viability of Non-QM financing and remains eager to serve borrowers in their pursuit of homeownership and real estate investment though they may not qualify for Agency QM loans.
About the Company
Calculated Risk Analytics LLC, dba Excelerate Capital is a full-service multi-state mortgage banker providing a wide range of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and Non-QM financing. The Company was an early adopter of Non-QM following the inception of the Ability to Repay (ATR) Rule and has been widely acknowledged as an industry leader in the Non-QM space.
Excelerate Capital
Excelerate Capital
+1 844-432-3685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn