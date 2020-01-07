EXCELERATE CAPITAL Announces New VP of Retail Division, Gerry Fernandez and the Launch of Boutique NonQM Retail Platform

His experience at building and managing successful retail operations makes him the perfect fit to develop our firm’s retail lending channel” — - Thomas Yoon

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calculated Risk Analytics LLC, dba Excelerate Capital (“Excelerate”) announced today that 20-year mortgage veteran Gerry Fernandez has been appointed Senior Vice President of Retail Lending at Excelerate Capital.“I am extremely pleased that Mr. Fernandez has joined our executive management team”, said Excelerate President Thomas Yoon. “As a highly respected top production executive, Gerry is an important addition to our expansion plans for the company. His experience at building and managing successful retail operations makes him the perfect fit to develop our firm’s retail lending channel.”Mr. Fernandez has extensive experience as a loan production executive, having previously held management positions at such firms as New Penn Financial, Pacific Union Financial and New American Funding. Mr. Fernandez is also Past President of “NAHREP”, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate ProfessionalsAbout the CompanyCalculated Risk Analytics LLC, dba Excelerate Capital (NMLS #1165716) is a full-service mortgage banker providing innovative mortgage lending solutions to address the challenges of today’s economic and regulatory environment. The Company was an early adopter of NonQM lending and is widely acknowledged as an industry leader in the Non-QM space. The company also provides a wide range of agency conforming loans including FHA, VA, Fannie Mae and Jumbo Prime programs. Additional information about Excelerate and its line of wholesale and retail mortgage products can be found at www.exceleratecapital.com



