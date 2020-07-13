Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network Reports Record FindReps® Activity
FindReps activity for 2Q 2020 hits record high amid COVID-19 lockdownsNEWTOWN SQUARE, PA., US, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network® (HSMN) reported today that FindReps® operations have reached a record high level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to HSMN, the company's ability to connect its network of independent medical sales reps (ISRs) with medical companies is tailor-made for situations like the COVID lockdowns, which have triggered unprecedented numbers of sales rep layoffs and furloughs. Many of those formerly-employed reps are now offering their services as independent contractors rather than employees.
"Despite the chaos caused by COVID-19, we are very pleased to note that FindReps activity continues to grow," said Rick Cataldo, a co-founder of both HSMN and its recent spinoff, FindReps LLC. "Our main objective in developing the FindReps mobile-only platform was to facilitate private, secure and mutually anonymous screening. It's inherently low-touch."
The FindReps platform will also have support for salaried medical sales professionals in the near future.
"We definitely have our sights set on including salaried reps," Cataldo emphasized, "We're working hard on the universal edition of FindReps, and we expect to have it in the App Store by the time salaried reps begin to return to the workforce."
About FindReps
The FindReps® mobile app platform leverages a unique screening model that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process. FindReps' Mutual-Matching paradigm is faster and much more affordable than other screening methods, and also enables anxiety-free passive recruiting.
Using the FindReps app for iPhone and iPad, manufacturers can identify, evaluate and connect with qualified medical sales reps much more quickly and efficiently than traditional recruiting, and at a tiny fraction of the cost.
