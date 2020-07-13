The North Dakota Cooperative Fur Harvester Education Program is sponsoring a fur harvester education class in Bismarck for anyone interested in trapping or hunting furbearers.

The class is scheduled for Aug. 4 and 6 from 5-9 p.m., and Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The course is free and takes 16 hours to complete.

Students will learn the history of the fur trade in the Dakotas, furbearer identification, tools and techniques for harvesting furbearers in North Dakota, as well as proper handling (skinning, fleshing and boarding) of furbearers.

Upon completion, graduates are issued a certification card that is recognized by any state requiring trapper education prior to purchasing a license.

Anyone interested in signing up for the class should visit the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov.