A field day for students who have taken and passed an online bowhunter education course is Saturday, Aug. 1 from 1-5 p.m. at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site, located adjacent to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office in Bismarck.

An online course must be completed prior to taking the field day class. Students can enroll by visiting the Game and Fish Department website at gf.nd.gov. The class is limited to 15 students and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Students must provide their own archery equipment. Long pants, hunting boots and sunscreen are recommended.

Students will rotate through three stations of shot placement and shooting proficiency, tree stand placement and safety, and ground blind placement and tracking big game.

For more information, contact Pat Lothspeich at 701-328-6332, or email plothspeich@nd.gov.