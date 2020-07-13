Injured Hiker Carried Off Mount Osceola

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 July 13, 2020

Livermore, NH – On Sunday, July 12, at 2:15 p.m. NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker near the summit of Mount Osceola. The hiker had suffered a leg injury that prohibited them from continuing without assistance. Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue responded to the Mount Osceola Trail. By 4:30 p.m. the first rescuers had arrived with the injured hiker and were able to stabilize the injury. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. the team was able to start the arduous 2.6-mile litter carry over rugged terrain. Just before 9:00 p.m. the rescue party reached the trailhead on Tripoli Road and the waiting ambulance from The Waterville Valley Department of Safety. The hiker was transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation of her injuries.

The hiker was identified as 31-year-old Emily Bernstein of Warwick Rhode Island. Bernstein and her husband had summited Mount Osceola and were on their descent when the injury occurred shortly after leaving the summit. Realizing that she would not be able to continue they called 911 for assistance. 25 volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and 4 Conservation Officers responded to assist in the rescue. Without the many volunteers who helped on a hot and humid day this rescue could have taken much longer.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.