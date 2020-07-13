US company HYZON Motors Inc. Announces Europe’s first dedicated Hydrogen Truck Production Facility

HYZON Prime Mover Selling Now Integration Facilities in The Netherlands Fuel Cell Truck Integration Underway

HYZON Motors Building Fuel Cell Trucks in the Netherlands, with immediate roll-out to European Countries

GRONINGEN, THE NETHERLANDS, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HYZON Motors Inc. announces the launch of HYZON Motors Europe B.V., its new European headquarters and manufacturing center based in Groningen, the Netherlands. HYZON Motors expects to ship hundreds of fuel cell heavy vehicles by the end of 2021.

Expanding rapidly around the globe, HYZON’s European announcement follows the HYZON re-launch of the former General Motors’ fuel cell facility in New York and the commencement of HYZON operations in Australia. There is currently a very strong appetite for transitioning high utilization commercial vehicles off diesel in the interests of decarbonization.

Joining forces across continents, US-headquartered HYZON Motors Inc and Holthausen Clean Technology B.V. have teamed up to offer high quality, locally built zero emission commercial vehicles that meet European standards, reduce supply chain interdependencies, and create new local jobs in environmentally sustainable industries.

European Union countries and major European corporations are increasingly seeking solutions to the challenge of reducing their carbon footprint, with diesel-powered heavy trucking being a significant contributor to carbon emissions. Such diesel engines are also the major cause of harmful particulate emissions in densely populated urban areas, and are being progressively banned from busy cities.

With mature high-power fuel cell powertrain technology and the leading fuel cell vehicle integration experience in Europe, Hyzon Motors Europe is offering zero emission buses and trucks with no operational compromises, and the option of all-inclusive operating leases for fleet operators. The Groningen facility is already shipping Hydrogen powered heavy vehicles, and is taking orders for delivery across the continent.

Max and Carl Holthausen, joint Managing Directors of HYZON Motors Europe, issued a statement; "As a European pioneer in fuel cell vehicle commercialization, Holthausen Clean Technology has been delivering fuel cell trucks for years, and we are honored now to join force with our US partner, HYZON Motors, to bring the most advanced fuel cell truck technology to European customers. Made in Europe to meet European decarbonization objectives."

Encouraged by the European Union’s anticipated $140 Billion hydrogen economy by 2030, and the recently unveiled $9 Billion National Hydrogen Strategy for Germany, the HYZON initiative is at the heart of post Covid-19 economic recovery efforts, which will have a strong focus on sustainability.

HYZON Motors Europe is believed to be the first company in series production of zero emission heavy vehicles in Europe, with lead times of 6-8 months for heavy and medium duty trucks, and the only company in the world currently offering zero emission trucks of gross vehicle mass exceeding 40 tonnes.

The global HYZON Motors team are certain the father of the fuel cell, William Robert Grove, who would have celebrated his birthday during the week of this announcement, would be delighted to see the recent progress on this technology, which he invented in 1842. Fuel cell technology is finally poised to make a very meaningful contribution in the context of addressing climate change.

About HYZON Motors Inc (www.hyzonmotors.com)

HYZON Motors Inc is a US-headquartered hydrogen vehicle company on a mission to help operators of heavy vehicles transition to cost effective, zero emission, sustainable operations. HYZON achieves this by offering attractive economics with no compromise on performance. HYZON has made significant commercial progress in Europe, Asia and Australia. The company anticipates its novel zero emission mobility model will expand in global markets over the next few years.

