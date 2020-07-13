Shincheonji Members Make Mass Plasma Donations on Korean Red Cross Buses to Aid Covid-19 Vaccine Research
In recent days Shincheonji, Church of Jesus has been working with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) to begin the massive plasma donation promised by 4,000 of its members. There have been individual donations, but there has been some criticism on the delay. The members are ready and willing, but there have been some logistical roadblocks along the way. Facilities to accommodate and store the vast number of donations has proven challenging, but a solution to begin the process has been found. Below is an official statement from Shincheonji, Church of Jesus in regard to this matter.
“Greetings,
This is Shincheonji, Church of Jesus.
For the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and cure, Shincheonji Church of Jesus notified the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) of the intention for recovered members to donate their plasma. Since early June, we have proceeded with a full-fledged consultation. It took time to find the quickest possible way for such a large scale plasma donation, and we heard from the KCDC on July 9 that three buses from the Korean Red Cross can be provided to collect plasma from 500 people.
Starting today, 13 July to 17 July, a total of 500 members will donate plasma through the Korean Red Cross buses at the main gates of Kyungpook National University Hospital.
In addition, congregants of the Shincheonji Daegu Church have decided not to receive the transportation-expense reimbursement given to the plasma donors because they feel the country has suffered a tremendous crisis through the coronavirus.
We sincerely pray that the plasma donations from the Shincheonji Daegu Church congregants will be a step closer towards putting a stop to the coronavirus in South Korea as well as the entire world.”
