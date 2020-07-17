Running Wild Press Announces New RIZE Imprint Led by Andrea J. Johnson
Running Wild Press
On Aug. 1, Running Wild Press launchs the RIZE imprint focused on clever stories with great writing that don’t fit neatly in a box written by people of color.
I see the imprint as an opportunity for genre fiction writers of color—in the adult and young adult markets—to highlight how cultural diversity has shaped our social and political landscapes.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 1, 2020, Running Wild Press will launch a new imprint, RIZE, focused on publishing clever stories with great writing that don’t fit neatly in a box written by people of color. Led by Andrea J. Johnson, RIZE will accept submissions for the 2021 catalog from August 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020 at https://runningwildpress.submittable.com/submit
— Andrea J. Johnson
An editor, teacher, and writer, Andrea brings a thorough background in writing and editing to enrich the new imprint
“As an artist of color myself, the opportunity to shape the work of others is an exciting prospect. I see the imprint as an opportunity for new and experienced genre fiction writers of color—in the adult and young adult markets—to highlight how cultural diversity has shaped our social and political landscapes in North America and across the globe,” says Andrea. “Readers would be introduced to works whose themes echo a call to action within and beyond the cultural community where each story is framed. 'Education through entertainment' are our watchwords as we strive to show that a more humane landscape begins with sharing our differences through creative conversation.”
“With an M.F.A. in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University and over ten years of professional experience editing content in fields ranging from entertainment to government administration, Andrea is the perfect person to lead the new imprint,” says Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder and Executive Editor of Running Wild Press. “We’re thrilled to partner with her on this new endeavor.”
For additional information on the new imprint, please reach out to Lisa Diane Kastner at editor@runningwildpress.com or Andrea J. Johnson at Andrea@runningwildpress.com. For more information on Running Wild Press go to www.runningwildpress.com
Lisa Diane Kastner
Running Wild Press
+1 610-235-9626
email us here