Truck drivers stop to assist State Trooper

Sunday July 12, 2020

On July 9th 2020 around 1:12 PM Troopers were dispatched to the area of I-15 southbound just prior to the 200 North exit to Kaysville, for a pedestrian walking on the interstate. Trooper Justin Law responded to the area and located a male subject walking along the concrete barrier in the left shoulder. Unsure of what was going on Trooper Law made multiple attempts at calling the subject back to his vehicle. The male subject heard Trooper Law’s command and continued to walk away. Trooper Law then requested more assistance as the subject was not going to comply.

Trooper Law was quick to realize the high flow of traffic in the HOV lane and began driving a short distance behind the subject, the subject then began running into traffic and Trooper Law placed his vehicle into the HOV lane to block traffic from striking the pedestrian. The subject turned towards Trooper Law’s vehicle and ran beside him. Trooper Law recognized the subjects actions were unsafe to himself and the motoring public. Trooper Law quickly tackled the subject to the ground before he could run any further into traffic.

While attempting to control the subject in the HOV lane two semi-truck drivers, were driving through the area with high awareness. The first truck driver made quick lane changes into the HOV to block and protect the pedestrian and Trooper on the ground. Another Truck driver came to a stop nearby. Both truck drivers came to the State Trooper’s assistance and aided in safely restraining the subject. The male subject was later booked into Davis County Jail on multiple charges.

Trooper Law and the Utah Highway Patrol are very appreciative of these two truck driver’s as they showed bravery in their quick decisions, running into an unknown situation. We will never know what would have happened if these two truck drivers did not stop to help, but we are beyond thankful for them.

The Utah Highway Patrol would like to share our appreciation to all truck drivers in their aid across the state’s highways, from calling in reckless drivers, DUI drivers, to even identifying amber alert vehicles on the roads. Thank you.

Dash cam video

Trooper Law’s body cam video

