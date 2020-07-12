UPDATE: Captured – Escaped Pre-trial Detainee Housed at Central Prison Back in Custody

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking pre-trial detainee Chad Lee Houser (#0720694), who escaped this evening from Central Prison. He was last seen wearing blue hospital-style scrubs and may have gotten into a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado truck which may have an electric company logo on the side and a license plate that reads FC9096.

Houser is a white male, age 37. He’s 5 foot 9, with brown hair and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, left leg, right arm and stomach.

He is from Hope Mills in Cumberland County and was at the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Cumberland County authorities.

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons to include treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.

If you see Chad Lee Houser, please call local law enforcement.

