CMM Theology Offers Global Online Accredited Christian Degrees

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We offer a unique, engaging, transformative, experiential atmosphere where students learn along with others from various nations. Our school offers key, unique distinctives that set us apart from the typical school. (Check our website to learn more about those distinctives at www.cmmtheology.org We have graduated many nation changers, both in ministry and secular jobs. We also have had many experienced pastors and leaders who attended traditional schools or seminaries when younger and hunger to grow in the living Word and Holy Spirit experience a ‘rebirth’ in their passion and zeal for the presence of the Lord in their life, family and ministry. Many called to the business, education and government sectors have also found creative strategies to help them impact their ‘sphere’ of influence in the marketplace with the character of Jesus Christ.Our school is great for busy, working families who don’t want to leave their families, home or jobs to earn their advanced degree . We offer Associates, Bachelors, Masters, Doctoral, and Ph.D. degrees. Now accepting applications for classes starting in September 2020. Classes also available in Spanish.We are in a war for the cause of Christ! Many nations are struggling with the anti-christ spirit to overthrow Judeo-Christian heritage and we are at risk for losing generations to darkness, chaos, and turmoil. Please share this on your social media and with friends and family about starting school in September. Great for busy, working families wanting to grow stronger in the Word and Holy Spirit.CMM College of Theology helps people who want to grow in passion and hunger for the Lord learn to think and study in fresh ways, so that they can fulfill their destiny and build the kingdom of God in the sphere of influence in which they are called, unlike other schools who define their student achievements by the knowledge they can recite; we build, edify, and encourage through thought-provoking work to develop depth, authority, and revelation. It is challenging; it is personal and it is powerful and you don’t want to miss it.FOCUS OF SCHOOL PER DEGREEASSOCIATE God, the Bible, and you.To understand and hear God in the NT and daily life, to find greater freedom from bondage and religion; and to put some basic principles in place, including identity in Christ and God’s timetable.Bachelor Foundations, Character and RelationshipTo lay a solid foundation; gain deeper insight into God’s character through OT history with a personal application; to hear God through scripture and daily life more clearly; and to acquire a better understanding of God’s timetable in a greater context of personal relationship.Master of Ministry Foundations of Prophetic and TheologyTo better understand the OT prophets by the Spirit of God in their timeline; to gain a heart of discernment and maturity looking at current prophets and better understand God’s expression personally, and to explore basic theology in a revelatory way through the Word of God and by His Spirit; in an environment for the student to gain deeper insight for a life of ministry, whether in a secular job or an actual ministry position.Master of Theology Relationships, Leadership and YouTo understand Biblical principles and history in a life-giving way that can be applied to find personal expression and clarity of God’s plan as a leader in the coming harvest through revelatory theology and applied missions as led by the Spirit and the Word of God. This course offers two tracks, revelatory Theology and missions.Doctor of Ministry Finding Your Voice for the Body of ChristTo gain a heart of revelation, knowledge, and understanding for one’s contribution to the body of Christ. Then to be able to express some part of the whole through a dissertation leading to a book.Doctor of Theology or Ph.D. Finding Your Voice for HumanityTo gain a heart of revelation, knowledge, and understanding for one’s contribution to humanity and then to be able to express some part of the whole through a dissertation leading to a book.CMM College of Theology, now entering our 14th year of offering affordable Christian accredited degrees globally online in English and Spanish is accepting applications for the next school term starting in September and graduation in May 2021. During COVID-19 season students can study from home right where they are! Great for busy, working families wanting to grow stronger in the Word and Holy Spirit. We offer a unique, engaging, transformative, experiential atmosphere where students learn along with others from various nations. Our school offers key distinctions that set us apart from the typical school.

