Rutland Barracks/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2020 0135 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Birch Drive off of East Road, Tinmouth

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Heather Naylor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 0135 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved in another incident on White Birch Drive in Tinmouth, VT. During the course of the investigation it was determined the operator of the vehicle, Heather Naylor may be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently screened for DUI. Naylor was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Naylor was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.