Rutland Barracks/ DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: July 11, 2020 0135 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: White Birch Drive off of East Road, Tinmouth
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Heather Naylor
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2020 at approximately 0135 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved in another incident on White Birch Drive in Tinmouth, VT. During the course of the investigation it was determined the operator of the vehicle, Heather Naylor may be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently screened for DUI. Naylor was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Naylor was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.