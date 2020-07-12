Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,475 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B402557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Bryan Mazzola                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 11, 2020 0135 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: White Birch Drive off of East Road, Tinmouth

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Heather Naylor                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 0135 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved in another incident on White Birch Drive in Tinmouth, VT.  During the course of the investigation it was determined the operator of the vehicle, Heather Naylor may be under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently screened for DUI.  Naylor was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.  Naylor was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020           

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.