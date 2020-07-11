TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE – At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that at approximately 2:48 p.m., officers with the Knoxville Police Department were flagged down by a female who indicated she was the victim of a domestic incident. Officers were directed to the 4300 block of Immanuel Street. Initial reports indicate that when officers entered the home, they encountered a man armed with a knife who refused to drop the weapon. The situation escalated and an officer deployed a taser, which was unsuccessful in stopping the individual resulting in another officer firing his service weapon, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incident and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.