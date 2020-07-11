Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,480 in the last 365 days.

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE – At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

News AlertPreliminary information from the scene indicates that at approximately 2:48 p.m., officers with the Knoxville Police Department were flagged down by a female who indicated she was the victim of a domestic incident.  Officers were directed to the 4300 block of Immanuel Street.  Initial reports indicate that when officers entered the home, they encountered a man armed with a knife who refused to drop the weapon.  The situation escalated and an officer deployed a taser, which was unsuccessful in stopping the individual resulting in another officer firing his service weapon, striking the man.  He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  No officers were injured during this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incident and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Knoxville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.