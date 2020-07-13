Stacktus Joins CabinetM In Mission To Bring Marketing Technology Management To Enterprise Organizations Everywhere
Stacktus founder to serve as CabinetM Community Manager and Advisor
We are delighted to add Stacktus, and Megan’s deep marketing operations background to our team, as we continue to execute against new marketing ops challenges”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CabinetM Inc., the technology management platform for marketing operations teams, today announced that Denver-based Stacktus, founded in 2019 by Megan Michuda, will be folded into the CabinetM platform effective immediately. CabinetM will be integrating the Stacktus intellectual assets into CabinetM’s Enterprise platform, and Megan will be joining the company as an advisor and community manager for CabinetM users.
Stacktus will cease standalone operations and focus instead on helping CabinetM to enhance its platform and market position.
Like CabinetM, Stacktus was founded to help marketing technologists and operations teams centralize oversight of their technology resources. When conversations revealed how well the companies were aligned in their mission and vision, the founders of the two teams determined that Stacktus would be a welcome addition to the CabinetM team and brand.
“From the start, CabinetM has been focused on helping marketing operations teams navigate the complexity of managing their large and growing martech stacks, mapping integrations and data flows, and responding to reporting and visualization demands. We are delighted to add Megan’s deep marketing operations background to our team, as we continue to execute against new marketing ops challenges,” said Anita Brearton, CabinetM CEO.
“I built Stacktus to serve the internal need I had in my role, when the complexity of marketing technology management far extended the capabilities of spreadsheets or PowerPoint slides,” Megan said. “Being able to bring Stacktus and its customers to a technology management leader like CabinetM is a win-win for both organizations.”
About CabinetM
CabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around technology discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time, money and drive revenue. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 14,000 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of marketing stack data as a result of hundreds of marketing stacks that have built and are being managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com
