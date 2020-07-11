PennDOT Announces Construction to Begin on Intersection Improvement Project on MacDade Boulevard

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 13, on an intersection project to improve travel and pedestrian safety on MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden and Collingdale Boroughs, Delaware County.

“Updating intersections is important because it has an immediate impact on the community,” said District 6 Executive Kenneth M. McClain. “Safety will be improved for pedestrians, and drivers will be able to commute more efficiently.”

Under this project, PennDOT will upgrade signalization, widen intersections, and add ADA curb ramp improvements at 13 intersections along MacDade Boulevard to allow for better traffic flow on this heavily travelled corridor.

The updated adaptive traffic signals mounted on new mast arms, and connected with fiber optic cable, will transmit real time data back to the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center in King of Prussia for enhanced optimization and emergency incident management. The widening of MacDade at the Oak Lane intersection will allow for an additional turning lane to be installed, and the new ADA ramps support PennDOT’s commitment to connect with communities on all transportation levels.

Beginning Monday, July 13, through the end of construction in early-August 2021, motorists can expect intermittent weekday shoulder closures and possible 15-minute lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on various intersections on MacDade Boulevard between South Avenue and Cherry Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Kuharchik Construction, Inc. of Exeter, PA is the general contractor on the $3,895,510 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #