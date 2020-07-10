PECO to Restrict Several State Highways Weekdays for Utility Improvements in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties

07/10/2020

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning weekday lane closures on several state highways in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Chester County

Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 20, on Route 340 (Kings Highway) between Pratts Dam Road and Siousca Station in West Brandywine Township;

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 24, on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Old Baltimore Pike and Old Baltimore Pike in Pennsbury Township; and

Monday, July 13, through August, on Route 252 (Leopard Road) between Greenlawn Road and U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in Tredyffrin Township.

Delaware County

Monday, July 13, through Friday, August 14, on Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Hatches Mill Road and Forge Road in Middletown Township.

Montgomery County

Monday, July 13, on Route 363 (Trooper Road) between Monroe Boulevard and Parkview Drive in Lower Providence and West Norriton townships; and

Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15, on Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Henderson Road and Dorothy Drive in Upper Merion Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

